Syrian Refugee Turns Pain Into Power

'Please mom, for God's sake please take off your clothes,' Sarah said her 11-year-old daughter begged her, fearing the armed men that stormed their basement shelter would kill them For about four years Sarah has gone around her community in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon speaking with fellow female Syrian refugees who have been victims of sexual violence, comforting them and telling them about local services. Her advice comes from the heart - having being raped twice herself - but Sarah, like many other women, has kept these attacks secret.

