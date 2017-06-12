Strengthening alliances: Deputy Hamas...

Strengthening alliances: Deputy Hamas chief meets with Nasrallah

Thursday

Relations between the Hamas-Hezbollah-Iran alliance are becoming stronger and deeper in light of the Qatar crisis. Palestinian newspaper Al Quds reported on Thursday that the deputy chairman of Hamas's political bureau, Musa Abu Marzouk, privately met with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

