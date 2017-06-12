Strengthening alliances: Deputy Hamas chief meets with Nasrallah
Relations between the Hamas-Hezbollah-Iran alliance are becoming stronger and deeper in light of the Qatar crisis. Palestinian newspaper Al Quds reported on Thursday that the deputy chairman of Hamas's political bureau, Musa Abu Marzouk, privately met with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
