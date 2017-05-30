's Swedish film of the month: Zozo
The filmmaker Josef Fares left Beirut, Lebanon, during the civil war for Sweden aged ten in 1987. Just like his young protagonist Zozo , the film is a fictionalized account of Fares' journey to Sweden.
