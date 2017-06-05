River Rushes - Luxor, Egypt - panoramio - Creative Commons Via Wikimedia
His comments coming on the sidelines of Saturday's Lebanese-Egyptian Business Affairs Council meeting in the Lebanese capital Beirut, Zeiter said that there is no ban on any Egyptian goods. The council's role is to put into effect all trade agreements between Egypt and Lebanon which were set during Lebanese President Michael Aun's visit to Egypt to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|17 min
|Move
|121,928
|At Beirut's First Pride Week, A Chance To Celeb...
|May 28
|Logic Analysis
|1
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC