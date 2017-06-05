River Rushes - Luxor, Egypt - panoram...

River Rushes - Luxor, Egypt - panoramio - Creative Commons Via Wikimedia

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Egypt Today

His comments coming on the sidelines of Saturday's Lebanese-Egyptian Business Affairs Council meeting in the Lebanese capital Beirut, Zeiter said that there is no ban on any Egyptian goods. The council's role is to put into effect all trade agreements between Egypt and Lebanon which were set during Lebanese President Michael Aun's visit to Egypt to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 17 min Move 121,928
News At Beirut's First Pride Week, A Chance To Celeb... May 28 Logic Analysis 1
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC