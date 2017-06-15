Questioning the LGBT Narrative: We In...

Questioning the LGBT Narrative: We Interviewed 11 Jordanians On the Mashrou' Leila Ban

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

The popular Lebanese band has performed in Amman three times, each concert bringing in larger numbers of people, the last of them in 2015. Leila's grown since its inception in 2008: grown to play prestigious venues in Beirut, yes, but also grown to international fandom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC