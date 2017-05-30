People of the Comic Book

Last week the government of Lebanon announced that it was banning Wonder Woman, the latest cinematic treatment of a comic-book superhero, a film that's likely to be one of the summer's big blockbusters. Is it because the Amazonian princess's costume is a little too revealing for a Muslim-majority Middle Eastern country? Nope-The Scrapbook has seen swimwear around the pools of Beirut hotels that make Wonder Woman's form-fitting outfit look like a burka.

