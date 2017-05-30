Methane 'blowout' formed giant craters on Arctic seafloor, study says
An inlet from the Barents Sea in Norway is pictured. Methane continues to rise from the sea floor in Arctic waters, but researchers say more study is needed to determine if the greenhouse gas rises into the atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At Beirut's First Pride Week, A Chance To Celeb...
|May 28
|Logic Analysis
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 25
|DENG
|121,924
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC