London attacks: Terrorism experts dispute Theresa May's internet blaming
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May spoke outside 10 Downing Street on Sunday after an attack on London Bridge and Borough Market left seven people dead - including a Canadian - and 21 others critically injured. Nicole Ireland is a CBC News journalist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sat
|texasmoveit
|121,927
|At Beirut's First Pride Week, A Chance To Celeb...
|May 28
|Logic Analysis
|1
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC