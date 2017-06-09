Lebanon's Security Forces Arrest Isla...

Lebanon's Security Forces Arrest Islamic State-Linked Cell: Statement

Lebanese authorities have detained seven militants linked to Islamic State, dismantling their network and preventing several mass attacks, Lebanon's main security agency said on Friday. The suspects include Yemeni, Palestinian and Syrian nationals, who confessed to planning attacks and suicide bombings against civilians and armed forces, it said.

