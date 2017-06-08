Lebanon stresses importance of Qatar's role in its stability

Beirut: Lebanon is closely following the crisis between three member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Qatar considering the special place of Doha in the hearts of many Lebanese, among them 24,000 citizens resides in Qatar. Qatar has played an important role in supporting various Lebanese issues including reconstruction projects following the Israeli aggression on Lebanon in 2006; the Doha Agreement which ended the political crisis in 2008 and the support provided for the displaced Syrians in a country burdened with debt of more than $73 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.