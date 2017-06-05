Lebanon says it arrests Islamic State...

Lebanon says it arrests Islamic State suicide attack plotter

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Lebanese authorities have arrested a Lebanese man accused of planning a suicide attack on behalf of Islamic State, state news agency NNA reported on Tuesday. The man told police that militants had trained him in north Lebanon and that an Islamic State operative in Iraq had taught him via the Internet to make an explosive belt, NNA reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 16 min Move 121,928
News At Beirut's First Pride Week, A Chance To Celeb... May 28 Logic Analysis 1
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC