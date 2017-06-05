Lebanon says it arrests Islamic State suicide attack plotter
BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities have arrested a Lebanese man accused of planning a suicide attack on behalf of Islamic State, state news agency NNA said on Tuesday. The man told police that militants had trained him in north Lebanon and that an Islamic State operative in Iraq had taught him via the Internet how to make an explosive belt, it said.
