Lebanon nabs IS suicide bomber ahead of terror attack

Beirut, June 20 - Lebanon's General Security Directorate said that it arrested a Lebanese member of the terrorist Islamic State group who was plotting to carry out a suicide bombing in the country. During interrogation, he confessed to the charges and that he had first belonged to the al-Nusra Front group and undergone military training at the hands of the terrorist Osama Mansour, Xinhua news quoted the General Security as saying in a statement on Monday.

Chicago, IL

