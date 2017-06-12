Lebanese parties agree on electoral l...

Lebanese parties agree on electoral law - foreign minister

Lebanon's rival parties reached an agreement on Tuesday over the electoral law, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said, seemingly resolving a looming political crisis and paving the way for a parliamentary election. FILE PHOTO - Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil talks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Beirut September 10, 2015.

