Jade Jagger Collaborates With Karoline Lang

SHIRTY BEHAVIOR: Jade Jagger is putting a precious spin on Lebanese label Karoline Lang's signature piece, the tuxedo shirt, with two made-to-order versions customized with jewels due to be made available in the brand's showrooms in Lebanon and Paris in September. The designs will be unveiled at a press event in Paris on June 8. Jagger discovered the brand when she spotted one of their shirts on Tracy Francelet at a party.

