Israeli Def. Minister calls on Nikki Haley's aid... and gives her a shoe
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman meets with US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman hopes the US will help Israel counter Hamas in Lebanon, he expressed to US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley Friday morning as they met at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. Liberman called on the US envoy to assist in the removal of a senior Hamas official from Lebanese territory, in addition to two additional activists, following their recent arrival from Qatar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 7
|DENG
|121,930
|At Beirut's First Pride Week, A Chance To Celeb...
|May 28
|Logic Analysis
|1
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC