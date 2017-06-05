Israeli Def. Minister calls on Nikki Haley's aid... and gives her a shoe

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman meets with US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman hopes the US will help Israel counter Hamas in Lebanon, he expressed to US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley Friday morning as they met at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. Liberman called on the US envoy to assist in the removal of a senior Hamas official from Lebanese territory, in addition to two additional activists, following their recent arrival from Qatar.

