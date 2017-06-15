Iran's terrorist role in the region: ...

Iran's terrorist role in the region: Sky News Report

Egypt Today

The Abu Dhabi-based channel broadcasted a video report revealing the Iranian role in supporting and funding terrorist groups in the region such as the Quds Force affiliated to Iran's Revolutionary Guards and other sectarian militias in Tehran. The report revealed the Iranian significant role in founding and funding extremist groups such as Hezbollah militias in Lebanon, the Popular Crowd militias in Iraq, sectarian militias in Syria, Houthis forces in Yemen and Al-Ashtar Brigades in Bahrain.

