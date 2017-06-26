Hezbollah says future Israel war coul...

Hezbollah says future Israel war could draw fighters from Iran, Iraq, elsewhere

BEIRUT: Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that a future war waged by Israel against Syria or Lebanon could draw thousands of fighters from countries including Iran and Iraq. His comments indicated that the same array of Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias - but not countries - currently fighting in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad could take part in any future conflict with Israel.

