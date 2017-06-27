Having your smartphone nearby can be ...

Having your smartphone nearby can be a 'brain drain' - even if it's off

In a study conducted by the University of Texas at Austin's school of business, research participants whose smartphones were on their desks performed worse on cognitive tests than those who had left their devices in another room -even though the phones were silenced and they couldn't use them. Nicole Ireland is a CBC News journalist.

Chicago, IL

