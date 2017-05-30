Folk band formed in Beirut ready to head 'home' for Wrexham gig
A band that formed in Beirut Lebanon in 2015, and who have since made a name for themselves in the UK, will be playing in Wrexham on Friday. The Trials of Cato formed in Beirut while its members including two from the Wrexham area were teaching English there.
