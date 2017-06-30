Five suicide bombers attack Lebanese ...

Five suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Syrian refugee camps dotted in and around the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria, Lebanon September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo BEIRUT: Five suicide bombers attacked Lebanese soldiers as they raided two Syrian refugee camps in the Arsal area at the border with Syria on Friday and a sixth militant threw a hand grenade at a patrol, the army said.

