Fairuz - " Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons, author unknown
The iconic singer released the first single from the album, "Lameen" , on Tuesday. The song is dedicated to the memory of her late husband, veteran Lebanese composer, musician and producer Assi Rahbani, according to Fairuz's official Facebook page.
