Entrepreneur Turns Beirut Slum Into Vast Canvas

It has a tough reputation, but for one entrepreneur Beirut's Ouzai neighborhood is the perfect canvas upon which to paint dreams of a better Lebanon. Having left the area as a child and made his money working across the globe, Ayad Nasser has returned to Lebanon to create a place he has named "Ouzville".

