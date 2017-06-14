Cyprus supports Lebanon in disputed o...

Cyprus supports Lebanon in disputed oil blocks with Israel

Visiting Cyprus Foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulidis stressed Tuesday his country's support to Lebanon in the face of terrorism and the disputed oil blocks with Israel. Kasoulidis said in a joint press conference after meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil "we cannot stand and watch Lebanon under [the threat] of terrorism without taking action."

