Cyprus supports Lebanon in disputed oil blocks with Israel
Visiting Cyprus Foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulidis stressed Tuesday his country's support to Lebanon in the face of terrorism and the disputed oil blocks with Israel. Kasoulidis said in a joint press conference after meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil "we cannot stand and watch Lebanon under [the threat] of terrorism without taking action."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
