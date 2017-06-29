CYPRUS: New summit with Greek and Lebanese leaders on energy, security
President Nicos Anastasiades, fresh from his trip to the U.S. embarked on a three-day official visit to Lebanon, where he raised the issue of hosting the first trilateral summit between the leaders of Cyprus, Lebanon and Greece. Similar to the other trilateral summits involving Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Greece, the new meeting will deal with issues of common interest, such as regional security, the refugee crisis and energy.
