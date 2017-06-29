CYPRUS: New summit with Greek and Leb...

CYPRUS: New summit with Greek and Lebanese leaders on energy, security

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Financial Mirror

President Nicos Anastasiades, fresh from his trip to the U.S. embarked on a three-day official visit to Lebanon, where he raised the issue of hosting the first trilateral summit between the leaders of Cyprus, Lebanon and Greece. Similar to the other trilateral summits involving Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Greece, the new meeting will deal with issues of common interest, such as regional security, the refugee crisis and energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue DENG 121,929
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,625 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC