Chirinian Appointed EAFJD Communicati...

Chirinian Appointed EAFJD Communication and Public Relations Officer

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Groong

BRUSSELS, Belgium-The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy announced on June 26 that its Communication and Public Relations officer, Bedo Demirdjian will step down from his position on June 30, as he prepares to relocate to Beirut, Lebanon, along with his family. "Bedo became a permanent EAFJD staff member in Oct. 2010 and the assignments entrusted to him were performed by a strong conscience, dedication and high competence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,005 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC