China's top diplomat: Syrian, other r...

China's top diplomat: Syrian, other refugees should 'go home'

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: UPI

China is taking a tough approach to refugees after press reports issued on World Refugee Day fuel awareness of the ongoing crisis of displaced people around the world. Beijing's Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently said all "refugees should return to their homeland," during a visit to Beirut, Lebanon, while suggesting China has no interest in taking refugees, Chinese news network Reference News reported Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,703 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC