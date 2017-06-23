China: Political solution in Syria sp...

China: Political solution in Syria speeds refugees' return

China's Foreign Minister called for a political solution to end Syria's six-year crisis on Friday, saying that once the country's security conditions begin to improve refugees will start returning to their country. Some 1.5 million Syrian refugees who fled their country's conflict are believed to be living in Lebanon, equal to about a third of the Mediterranean country's population of 4.5 million people.

Chicago, IL

