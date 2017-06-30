Canada 150: Grimes, Imagine Dragons, ...

Canada 150: Grimes, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Hook, Julia Michaels & More Reflect on the Anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

You could name drop Drake, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd or Alessia Cara. "Hey I'm from the same country that bred these hot super stars" -- but it's way easier to buy a flag for a couple of bucks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... (Jan '17) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,690 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC