Calligrapher pens Koran in complex Arabic Diwani font

BEIRUT: A Lebanese calligrapher has completed a two-year project to hand write a copy of the Koran, Islam's holy book, in the rarely-used and delicate Arabic-language Diwani font. Mahmoud Bayoun, 80, believes this is the first time this has been done.

