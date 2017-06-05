Bahrain Outrage Over Rights Misinform...

Bahrain Outrage Over Rights Misinformation Justified

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: NewsBlaze

The new chief of Bahrain's human rights watchdog is justifiably upset. Ever since the troubles in Bahrain which turned into a conflagration in 2011 on the back of the so-called Arab Spring, only to die down swiftly once its Iranian backers were exposed, Bahrain has been suffering at the hands of the human rights bodies that focus on the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 17 min Move 121,928
News At Beirut's First Pride Week, A Chance To Celeb... May 28 Logic Analysis 1
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC