AUB Wins Two Gold Awards for Its 150th Anniversary Initiatives

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education , announced the winners of its prestigious Circle of Excellence Awards on June 14, 2017 and the American University of Beirut struck gold two times. CASE recognized AUB for the top prize in the category of "book design" for the volume Lead, Innovate, Serve and in the category of "special events, year-long" for AUB's 150th anniversary throughout 2016.

