AUB Wins Two Gold Awards for Its 150t...

AUB Wins Two Gold Awards for Its 150th Anniversary Initiatives

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education , announced the winners of its prestigious Circle of Excellence Awards on June 14, 2017 and the American University of Beirut struck gold two times. CASE recognized AUB for the top prize in the category of "book design" for the volume Lead, Innovate, Serve and in the category of "special events, year-long" for AUB's 150th anniversary throughout 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC