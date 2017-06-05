Aub O O OaU U Oa O OaO O Uoeo 1668 O O U O O U
The impressive ceremony, held on the Green Field in AUB's lower campus, was attended by members of the Board of Trustees, parents, alumni, and friends. The American University of Beirut completed the second phase of its commencement ceremonies for the current academic year, by graduating 1668 fresh undergraduates.
