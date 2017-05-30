As US targets Hezbollah, Lebanon lobb...

As US targets Hezbollah, Lebanon lobbies against more sanctions

BEIRUT: Moves in Washington to widen financial sanctions on the powerful Shi'ite Hezbollah political group have triggered alarm in Beirut where the government fears major damage to the banking sector that underpins Lebanon's stability. Not yet proposed as law, draft amendments to an existing law threatening sanctions against anyone who finances the heavily-armed Iranian-backed Hezbollah in a significant way prompted lobbying trips to Washington in May by worried Lebanese bankers and politicians.

