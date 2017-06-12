Anastasiades gets down to business wi...

Anastasiades gets down to business with Lebanon

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet with the President of Lebanon Michel Aoun on Monday with the two men set to discuss a range of issues including regional matters and EU-Lebanon relations. Other issues to be discussed during his three-day visit include the Cyprus problem and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Chicago, IL

