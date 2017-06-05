Alleged Hezbollah Agent Obtained US Citizenship After Denying Terrorist Associations

U.S. citizenship application forms require applicants to state whether or not they have been a member of., or associated with, a terrorist organization. A Lebanese-born man charged in New York on suspicion of scouting potential U.S. and Israeli targets for the Iranian-backed Shi'ite terrorist group Hezbollah became a naturalized American citizen after declaring to authorities that he had no associations with terrorists, according to a criminal complaint.

