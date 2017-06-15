15 Days After Terror Attack, Terror F...

15 Days After Terror Attack, Terror Flags Waved Openly in Streets of London

Fifteen days after London was targeted in a deadly terrorist attack its second in less than three months police in the British capital stood by Sunday as flags of the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah were carried openly during a small pro-Palestine march through the city center. Hours after the march, yet another apparent attack occurred near a mosque in north London late Sunday night.

