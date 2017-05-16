When the War is Over Can Syria be Rep...

When the War is Over Can Syria be Repaired?

22 hrs ago

After its titanic civil war, can Syria remain a united state? And if it does - if Syria can be put back together again - how do you repair its people? These are not idle words when, across the border, the people of Lebanon have again been marking the mournful anniversary of the start of their own civil war in 1975. The dead of Lebanon, like the dead of Syria, have been buried and resurrected by journalists and politicians.

Chicago, IL

