US imposes sanctions in joint action with Saudi Arabia
In this May 13, 2016 file photo, Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah's executive council, second left, is seen in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. The Trump administration imposed its first terrorism sanctions jointly with Saudi Arabia on Friday as President Donald Trump travels to the kingdom on his first overseas trip.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
