The Cast and Jonathan from Scarlett Entertainment on stage at City Centre Beirut
Devon entertainment agency Scarlett Entertainment and Events recently took two of their own shows over to Beirut to perform in a city centre mall over the Easter break. From the 13 - 23 April, the global entertainment agency took two of its shows to make their debut performances at City Centre Beirut, one of the Lebanese city's biggest malls for their Easter celebrations.
