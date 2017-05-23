Takes on the World: Jeff Blankfort: News/Op: USS Liberty, Lebanon War, Trump in ME, Segment 1

Blankfort recalls Israeli attack and USS Liberty on June 8, 1967 and treason of LBJ in recalling US jets sent to defend it as one the important anniversaries being observed in May and June and explains WHY Israel did it. He points out that in allowing Israelis to murder US sailors with impunity it set the tone for the Israel-US relationship ever since.

