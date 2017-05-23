Syrian Refugees Scapegoats for Lebanese Government's Failings
Some 10,000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley have been ordered to pick up and move elsewhere. On Monday 10 April 2017, the UNHCR announced that the Lebanese army had ordered the eviction of 10,000 refugees living in the Bekaa Valley in informal settlements.
