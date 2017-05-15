Syrian refugee kids in Lebanon act, direct, 'escape'
Syrian refugees from Minbej, nine-year-old Mostafa Abdallah and thirteen year old Hanadi al-Hajj Abdallah film a scene with their friends in Beirut's southern suburb of Shatila on April 5, 2017 as part of a refugee programme called the Refugee Film Project. AFP / JOSEPH EID Beirut: "Three, two, one, action!" shouts Syrian refugee Mostafa Abdallah, 11, energetically directing his fellow child actors in a musical being filmed in a Palestinian camp in the Lebanese capital.
