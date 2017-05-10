Syrian Kurdish official praises US decision to provide arms
This undated image posted online Monday, May 1, 2017, by supporters of the Islamic State militant group on an anonymous photo sharing website, purports to show an Islamic State fighter firing his weapon during clashes with US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, in the northern Syrian province of Raqqa. BEIRUT, Lebanon - A top Syrian Kurdish official on Wednesday welcomed the US decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons, saying it would "legitimize" the force as it prepares to march on Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group.
