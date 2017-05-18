Syria says US airstrike killed several soldiers near Jordan
Bashar al-Ja'afari, Syrian chief negotiator and Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of the Syria to UN New York, briefs the media during a press conference after a round of negotiations with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 19, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
