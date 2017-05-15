Syria regime nears total recapture of...

Syria regime nears total recapture of Damascus

Syrians carry their belongings as civilians and rebels, who were evacuated from the Qabun district in northeast Damascus, arrive at a temporary camp in the northern countryside of Idlib province on May 15, 2017. AFP / Omar Haj Kadour Beirut: Syria's regime is close to cementing its control over the entire capital under local deals with rebels after a six-year war that has ravaged suburbs of Damascus and caused population displacements.

