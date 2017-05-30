Suicide bomber attacks Lebanese army in north - security sources
BEIRUT: An Islamic State suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in an attack on a Lebanese army post in the north of the country on Friday, lightly injuring several soldiers, security sources said. Security forces also seized two cars rigged with explosives before they could be detonated in the same area - near the town of Arsal close to the Syrian border, the sources said.
