Rwanda: Lebanese Investors Eye Rwanda
Leading Lebanese entrepreneurs are set to visit Rwanda later this year to explore investment and trade opportunities, according to at official in the Rwandan embassy in Ankara, Turkey. Eric Rugamba on Wednesday told The New Times that a declaration of interest in one of Africa's fastest growing economies, by Lebanese entrepreneurs, was made by the Chairman of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Lebanon , Mohamed Choucair, at the closure of a Rwanda Trade and Investment seminar at FCCIAL's headquarters, in Beirut, on Monday.
