Odebrecht witness says Argentine spy chief received bribes: source
A witness in Brazil's "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal involving construction companies told Argentine prosecutors on Thursday that President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribes, a judicial source present at the hearing told Reuters. Former Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] official Leonardo Meirelles' testimony comes as the company, which has admitted to paying bribes in 12 mostly Latin American countries, is striving to improve its image in various countries in which it operates by offering to cooperate with judicial investigations.
