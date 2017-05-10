Odebrecht witness says Argentine spy ...

Odebrecht witness says Argentine spy chief received bribes: source

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A witness in Brazil's "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal involving construction companies told Argentine prosecutors on Thursday that President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribes, a judicial source present at the hearing told Reuters. Former Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] official Leonardo Meirelles' testimony comes as the company, which has admitted to paying bribes in 12 mostly Latin American countries, is striving to improve its image in various countries in which it operates by offering to cooperate with judicial investigations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 20 hr Richard Widmark 121,925
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,872 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC