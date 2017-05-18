Nancy Ajram and Freida Pinto in the same dress

The dress looks familiar to the audience as Indian actress Freida Pinto stunned in the same dress at 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars' party, which took place on February 27, leaving us to question: who wore it better? The dress belongs to Elie Saab's Spring/Summer 2017 collection. Saab is a renowned Lebanese fashion designer who rose to fame when he dressed Halle Berry for the Oscars in 2002, who won an Academy Award the same year for best actress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.